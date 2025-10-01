Left Menu

Rajesh Agrawal Takes the Helm of Department of Commerce

Senior IAS officer Rajesh Agrawal has been appointed Secretary of the Department of Commerce. With over 30 years of experience, he has been involved in governance across various sectors. Previously, he led India's trade negotiations with countries and was involved in promoting exports in agriculture and allied sectors.

  • India

Senior IAS officer Rajesh Agrawal has officially assumed his role as Secretary of the Department of Commerce, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

He succeeds Sunil Barthwal, who retired at the end of September. Agrawal is recognized for his extensive career in governance and policy-making, boasting over three decades of experience across multiple sectors, including skilling, power, and agriculture.

Before this appointment, Agrawal played a critical role in India's global trade negotiations, notably with the US, Australia, and ASEAN, and was responsible for enhancing export promotion across agriculture and allied industries.

