Mizoram's Operation Jericho: A Crackdown on Drugs and Liquor Smuggling
Between January and September, over 5,525 arrests were made in Mizoram in a drug and liquor crackdown. The Excise and Narcotics department seized significant quantities of narcotics and alcohol, confiscated vehicles, and arrested key individuals as part of 'Operation Jericho', with support from local authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Over 5,525 individuals have been apprehended in Mizoram from January through September as part of a decisive crackdown by the state Excise and Narcotics department.
The department has seized a variety of illegal substances, including substantial quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, crystal meth, cannabis, and opium.
Additionally, large volumes of alcohol and vehicles involved in smuggling activities were confiscated under the ongoing 'Operation Jericho', a collaborative effort with local police and the Young Mizo Association.
(With inputs from agencies.)
