Mizoram's Operation Jericho: A Crackdown on Drugs and Liquor Smuggling

Over 5,525 individuals have been apprehended in Mizoram from January through September as part of a decisive crackdown by the state Excise and Narcotics department.

The department has seized a variety of illegal substances, including substantial quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, crystal meth, cannabis, and opium.

Additionally, large volumes of alcohol and vehicles involved in smuggling activities were confiscated under the ongoing 'Operation Jericho', a collaborative effort with local police and the Young Mizo Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)