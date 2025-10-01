Left Menu

Mortar Shell Drama in Jammu Village

A live mortar shell discovered in a village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir was safely neutralized by bomb disposal experts. Found in an open field by villagers, the shell was part of cross-border shelling from Operation Sindoor in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A live mortar shell was discovered in a forward village near Jammu and Kashmir's Line of Control, officials revealed on Wednesday. The timely intervention by bomb disposal experts ensured the shell's safe defusal.

Villagers in Naka Panjgarian noticed the shell in an open field and promptly alerted the authorities, including police and army units stationed nearby. This crucial action set the stage for a successful neutralization of the threat.

The defused mortar shell is believed to have been fired from the other side of the border during cross-border shelling, part of Operation Sindoor in May. The incident underscores the ongoing tensions and risks faced by border communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

