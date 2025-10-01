Left Menu

Taliban Internet Blackout Sparks Global Concern

The Taliban denied imposing an internet ban across Afghanistan, attributing disruptions to worn-out fiber optic cables. However, users, especially abroad, fear the prolonged impact, as cases like Maruf Nabizada highlight how critical the internet is for international communication. Connectivity issues also hindered operations, including airlines and humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Taliban government dismissed assertions of a nationwide internet ban in Afghanistan, attributing disruptions to outdated fiber optic infrastructure. The blockade has adversely impacted sectors such as banking, commerce, and aviation, while local governments confirmed suspensions after a leader's decree aimed at curbing immorality.

A Taliban statement conveyed via WhatsApp, and social media, clarified ongoing network issues as a consequence of degrading infrastructure. This message came amidst growing concern from expatriates, including Maruf Nabizada, who rely on the internet to connect with families amid long-distance relocations.

International aid organizations, such as Save the Children, emphasized the critical nature of reliable communication to carry out their missions effectively. The telecommunications breakdown also grounded airlines like Kam Air, highlighting the widespread ramifications of the sudden connectivity loss.

