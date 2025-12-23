Left Menu

Clash-Induced Unrest: Internet Blackout in Assam

The Assam government has temporarily suspended internet services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts following violence between groups over eviction issues. Eight people were injured as clashes erupted, prompting police action. The suspension aims to maintain public peace and prevent further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:02 IST
Clash-Induced Unrest: Internet Blackout in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has taken decisive action, temporarily suspending internet services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. This development follows eruptions of violence as two groups clashed over eviction issues, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The confrontations resulted in injuries to at least eight people. In a bid to control the situation, police intervened, using lathicharge and firing tear-gas shells to disperse the agitated protesters.

An official order from the Home and Political Department states that the suspension of internet services aims to maintain public peace and tranquility. The measure is temporary and will remain in effect until further directives are issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025