Clash-Induced Unrest: Internet Blackout in Assam

The Assam government has taken decisive action, temporarily suspending internet services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. This development follows eruptions of violence as two groups clashed over eviction issues, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The confrontations resulted in injuries to at least eight people. In a bid to control the situation, police intervened, using lathicharge and firing tear-gas shells to disperse the agitated protesters.

An official order from the Home and Political Department states that the suspension of internet services aims to maintain public peace and tranquility. The measure is temporary and will remain in effect until further directives are issued.

