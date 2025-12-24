Left Menu

Assam Unrest Escalates: Government Seeks Resolution Amid Internet Blackout

Assam's Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts face violent protests resulting in injuries to 48 policemen. DGP Harmeet Singh urges non-violence and confirms government talks with protestors. Local unrest follows misinformation over a protest leader's treatment, prompting an internet shutdown to curb misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:14 IST
Assam police controlling the conflict with protestors (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to quell escalating violence, Assam's Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, affirmed that violence must not be a means to an end, especially in light of ongoing turmoil in the Karbi Anglong districts. His statement comes as the state government reaffirms its commitment to finding a peaceful resolution.

The tensions erupted when a protest led by a crowd significantly increased, partly due to rumors that their leader was arrested. However, the DGP clarified that the leader was only taken to Guwahati for medical evaluation amidst a hunger strike. Singh reiterated his meeting with the protestors, attempting to ease the unrest.

Despite government intervention, the protests took a violent turn as demonstrators clashed with police, employing crude bombs and projectiles. The casualty toll among law enforcement rose to 48. Responding to the crisis, the government has suspended internet and mobile data services to prevent further misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

