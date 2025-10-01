MSD Partnerships Help Northland Job Seekers Secure Local Employment

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is strengthening its collaboration with local businesses to connect job seekers in Northland with sustainable employment opportunities. Minister of Social Development and Employment Louise Upston highlighted the success of these partnerships during a recent Into Work event in Whangārei, which brought together employers, community organisations, and MSD employment teams.

Building Pathways into Work

One of the standout success stories is Fulton Hogan, a major infrastructure company that has worked closely with MSD to recruit and train workers from local communities. Through its cadet programme, the company has hired 44 MSD clients in Northland—more than in any other region of New Zealand.

These cadets take part in a structured learning programme that provides both practical experience and industry-recognised training. The aim is to equip participants with essential skills, while also addressing long-term workforce shortages in sectors like construction and infrastructure.

Minister Upston praised Fulton Hogan for its commitment:

“Fulton Hogan are among those providing opportunities for job seekers, placing more people in Northland than anywhere else in the country.”

Linking Employers with the Right People

Upston stressed that MSD’s role is about more than simply filling vacancies—it’s about making quality matches that benefit both employers and employees.

“MSD is making sure it really understands a business so it can link employers with local job seekers who are the right fit for local jobs. We know that 76 per cent of people receiving Jobseeker Support in Northland (who have been on benefit for less than a year) already have previous work experience. With MSD’s team guiding the process, they’re being linked with employers and real jobs.”

This approach focuses on identifying transferable skills, connecting job seekers with training opportunities, and ensuring businesses have the workforce they need to grow.

Northland’s Workforce Potential

Northland has a relatively high number of people on Jobseeker Support, but the data shows that the majority already have work experience. With targeted support from MSD, many are being helped back into employment faster.

Employers across the region have also expressed strong interest in partnering with MSD to build a reliable local workforce. By investing in training and onboarding, businesses are both addressing labour shortages and creating new career pathways for Northlanders.

National Rollout of Into Work Events

The Whangārei forum was the fifth Into Work event that Minister Upston has attended across the country. These events are designed to encourage closer collaboration between MSD and employers, helping to address skill shortages and improve employment outcomes regionally.

“These are opportunities for local employers and organisations to discuss how we can all work together to understand workforce needs and address workforce challenges,” Upston said.

The Minister confirmed that more events will be held in other parts of New Zealand, with the aim of scaling up successful partnerships and ensuring communities across the country can benefit.

Investing in Communities Through Jobs

By partnering with businesses like Fulton Hogan, MSD is not only reducing benefit dependency but also helping to strengthen local economies. When job seekers gain access to training, employment, and career development, the benefits flow through to families, communities, and regional industries.

The Government sees these partnerships as an important part of its broader employment strategy, aimed at unlocking opportunities for people who are ready to work but need the right support and connections.