Left Menu

Rising Crime Trends in Peaceful Ladakh

Ladakh, known for its low crime rates, recorded 522 cases under IPC and SLL in 2023. Despite fluctuations, the region maintains a high charge-sheeting rate, with efficient police investigations. Crime trends include an increase in road accident deaths and a few incidents of serious crimes like murder and rape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:08 IST
Rising Crime Trends in Peaceful Ladakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Ladakh, previously recognized for having the lowest crime rate in India, witnessed a noticeable uptick in criminal activity in 2023. Official data reported 522 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL), revealing a shift in crime trends.

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlights this change after a decrease in 2022, which was preceded by an even higher count in 2021. The cognizable crime rate now stands at 173.4 per lakh population, signifying around one crime per 577 residents. This indicates a slight deterioration in safety within Ladakh.

Despite rising numbers, the charge-sheeting rate remains robust at 85.6%, suggesting efficient law enforcement. Challenges persist, particularly in handling road accident fatalities and rare but serious crimes like murder, rape, and abductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victorious

Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victo...

 India
2
Historic Boost for Farmers: National Pulses Mission and Rabi MSP Hike

Historic Boost for Farmers: National Pulses Mission and Rabi MSP Hike

 India
3
Georgian Athletes Face Four-Year Suspensions Amid Doping Scandal

Georgian Athletes Face Four-Year Suspensions Amid Doping Scandal

 Global
4
German Authorities Foil Alleged Hamas Plot

German Authorities Foil Alleged Hamas Plot

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025