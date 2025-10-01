Rising Crime Trends in Peaceful Ladakh

The Union Territory of Ladakh, previously recognized for having the lowest crime rate in India, witnessed a noticeable uptick in criminal activity in 2023. Official data reported 522 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL), revealing a shift in crime trends.

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlights this change after a decrease in 2022, which was preceded by an even higher count in 2021. The cognizable crime rate now stands at 173.4 per lakh population, signifying around one crime per 577 residents. This indicates a slight deterioration in safety within Ladakh.

Despite rising numbers, the charge-sheeting rate remains robust at 85.6%, suggesting efficient law enforcement. Challenges persist, particularly in handling road accident fatalities and rare but serious crimes like murder, rape, and abductions.

