SAPS Confirms Lt Gen Dumisani Khumalo in Good Care After Falling Ill

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, the Divisional Commissioner for Crime Intelligence, is receiving comprehensive medical care after he fell ill on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement issued by SAPS, Khumalo became unwell shortly after arriving at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where he was scheduled to continue presenting his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. His sudden illness temporarily interrupted proceedings, raising public concern given the importance of his role and testimony.

General Masemola Reassures the Public

National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, addressed the matter by assuring the nation that Khumalo is in stable condition and receiving the best possible medical attention. “The General felt unwell after arriving at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where he was due to continue with his testimony. His health is receiving priority,” Masemola said.

The National Commissioner added that he is in direct contact with Khumalo and confirmed that the senior officer remains in “good spirits” while following medical advice from his attending physician.

Impact on the Madlanga Commission

Khumalo’s testimony is considered a crucial element of the Madlanga Commission, which is tasked with probing serious allegations that criminal syndicates and drug cartels have infiltrated South Africa’s law enforcement agencies. His evidence, given his position at the helm of Crime Intelligence, carries significant weight in establishing the scope of criminal influence within policing structures.

SAPS confirmed that the Commission will be kept fully updated on Khumalo’s health status and that arrangements will be made for him to resume his testimony once he is declared medically fit.

Health Takes Priority

The statement emphasized that Khumalo’s health and wellbeing are the primary concern at this stage. While no detailed information on his medical condition has been disclosed, officials underscored that his situation is being closely monitored and managed by medical professionals.

“The Madlanga Commission will be kept abreast of all developments pertaining to his condition, as well as when he will be available to continue with his testimony,” SAPS assured.

Broader Significance

Khumalo’s illness comes at a delicate moment in the inquiry, as the Commission seeks to build a comprehensive picture of systemic vulnerabilities within law enforcement. Observers note that the temporary pause in his testimony highlights both the human pressures on senior officials and the gravity of the Commission’s mandate.

The Commission, chaired by Justice Madlanga, has continued its work despite the interruption, with a strong emphasis on ensuring that the inquiry delivers actionable recommendations to safeguard the rule of law in South Africa.

For now, all eyes remain on the recovery of Lieutenant General Khumalo, whose return to the witness stand is awaited with anticipation.