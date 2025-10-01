Russian & North Korean Defense Ministers Unveil WWII Memorial

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov met with North Korean Defence Minister No Kwang Chol, as reported by Russia's state-run news agency TASS on Wednesday. The officials jointly participated in the unveiling of a memorial dedicated to Korean partisans.

The commemorative event took place in Moscow's historical region, honoring those who fought alongside Soviet forces during World War Two. The move represents a symbolic gesture of camaraderie and historical alliance between Russia and North Korea.

However, the TASS report did not provide insights into any further discussions or topics that were on the agenda for the meeting between the two defense ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)