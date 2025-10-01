Left Menu

Russian & North Korean Defense Ministers Unveil WWII Memorial

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and North Korean counterpart No Kwang Chol met to unveil a memorial honoring Korean partisans who fought with Soviet forces in WWII. The ceremony took place in Russia's Moscow region. No additional topics from the meeting were disclosed.

  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov met with North Korean Defence Minister No Kwang Chol, as reported by Russia's state-run news agency TASS on Wednesday. The officials jointly participated in the unveiling of a memorial dedicated to Korean partisans.

The commemorative event took place in Moscow's historical region, honoring those who fought alongside Soviet forces during World War Two. The move represents a symbolic gesture of camaraderie and historical alliance between Russia and North Korea.

However, the TASS report did not provide insights into any further discussions or topics that were on the agenda for the meeting between the two defense ministers.

