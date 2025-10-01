Left Menu

Gaza Exodus: Last Chance Evacuation Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israel's Defense Minister has called for all remaining Palestinians to leave Gaza City, labeling those who stay as militant supporters. The ongoing conflict has displaced thousands and caused significant casualties. Meanwhile, a peace proposal by US President Trump is under consideration, with mediation from Egypt and Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:20 IST
Gaza Exodus: Last Chance Evacuation Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Israel's Defense Minister issued a dire ultimatum to Palestinians in Gaza City, urging them to vacate what he termed a war zone. This warning marks their 'last opportunity' to leave as tensions between Israel and Hamas escalate.

This latest development comes as at least 16 Palestinians have been reported dead across the territory by Gaza hospitals. The situation remains fueled by a recent proposal from US President Donald Trump, aimed at ceasing hostilities and securing the release of captives from Hamas' October offensive.

Amid widespread displacement and humanitarian distress, the call to evacuate prompts critical concerns about safety and logistics. Meanwhile, efforts by an activist flotilla to breach Gaza's maritime blockade highlight the global attention on the humanitarian plight in the region.

