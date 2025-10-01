Gaza Exodus: Last Chance Evacuation Amid Ongoing Conflict

On Wednesday, Israel's Defense Minister issued a dire ultimatum to Palestinians in Gaza City, urging them to vacate what he termed a war zone. This warning marks their 'last opportunity' to leave as tensions between Israel and Hamas escalate.

This latest development comes as at least 16 Palestinians have been reported dead across the territory by Gaza hospitals. The situation remains fueled by a recent proposal from US President Donald Trump, aimed at ceasing hostilities and securing the release of captives from Hamas' October offensive.

Amid widespread displacement and humanitarian distress, the call to evacuate prompts critical concerns about safety and logistics. Meanwhile, efforts by an activist flotilla to breach Gaza's maritime blockade highlight the global attention on the humanitarian plight in the region.