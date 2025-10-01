Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, alleging an "anti-Punjab" attitude and deceptive management of the state's appeal for a special flood relief package.

Arora lambasted the Centre for misleading figures presented after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling them a betrayal of Punjab's citizens. The meeting focused on demands for a Rs 13,800 crore flood relief package and relaxed rules for the State Disaster Response Fund.

The Centre's portrayal of available relief funds and a Rs 1,600 crore package reveal alleged discrepancies, with Arora claiming that much of the money was previously sanctioned and not genuine new assistance for Punjab's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)