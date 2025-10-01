Left Menu

Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora accused the BJP-led Centre of an anti-Punjab stance, criticizing its handling of the state's demand for a flood relief package. Despite promises of aid, misleading figures were presented, exposing the Centre's alleged betrayal and inadequate support for Punjab's flood damage recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:44 IST
Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling
Punjab Cabinet Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, alleging an "anti-Punjab" attitude and deceptive management of the state's appeal for a special flood relief package.

Arora lambasted the Centre for misleading figures presented after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling them a betrayal of Punjab's citizens. The meeting focused on demands for a Rs 13,800 crore flood relief package and relaxed rules for the State Disaster Response Fund.

The Centre's portrayal of available relief funds and a Rs 1,600 crore package reveal alleged discrepancies, with Arora claiming that much of the money was previously sanctioned and not genuine new assistance for Punjab's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health Showdown: Insurance Subsidies at the Heart of US Government Shutdown

Health Showdown: Insurance Subsidies at the Heart of US Government Shutdown

 United States
2
Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026

Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026

 Global
3
Language Row: Abu Azmi's Marathi Controversy Sparks Outrage

Language Row: Abu Azmi's Marathi Controversy Sparks Outrage

 India
4
The Soybean Saga: Trump's Negotiation Spotlight

The Soybean Saga: Trump's Negotiation Spotlight

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025