Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling
Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora accused the BJP-led Centre of an anti-Punjab stance, criticizing its handling of the state's demand for a flood relief package. Despite promises of aid, misleading figures were presented, exposing the Centre's alleged betrayal and inadequate support for Punjab's flood damage recovery.
Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, alleging an "anti-Punjab" attitude and deceptive management of the state's appeal for a special flood relief package.
Arora lambasted the Centre for misleading figures presented after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling them a betrayal of Punjab's citizens. The meeting focused on demands for a Rs 13,800 crore flood relief package and relaxed rules for the State Disaster Response Fund.
The Centre's portrayal of available relief funds and a Rs 1,600 crore package reveal alleged discrepancies, with Arora claiming that much of the money was previously sanctioned and not genuine new assistance for Punjab's recovery.
