Centre Clears ₹4645 Cr for Flood, Disaster Mitigation Across 9 States

A High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah has given approval to a series of major mitigation, recovery, and reconstruction projects worth ₹4645.60 crore, aimed at enhancing disaster resilience in India. The initiatives, spread across nine states — Assam, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh — are designed to reduce vulnerability to floods, landslides, droughts, and other natural hazards.

This large-scale intervention reflects the Central Government’s determination to realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a disaster-resilient India, with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) providing comprehensive support to states and Union Territories.

Focus on Wetland Restoration in Assam

One of the most significant approvals is for the Restoration and Rejuvenation of Wetlands Plan in Assam, valued at ₹692.05 crore. The project aims to enhance flood storage capacity, improve resilience, safeguard aquatic ecosystems, and stimulate local economies through upgraded fisheries infrastructure.

Central share: ₹519.04 crore (75%)

State share: ₹173.01 crore (25%)

The project will focus on 24 wetlands (beels) across nine districts along the Brahmaputra river system. By strengthening water retention and introducing structural interventions, the initiative is expected to mitigate risks of flooding and erosion, with the long-term goal of creating a “flood-proof Brahmaputra Valley.”

Urban Flood Risk Management: 11 Cities Covered

The HLC also sanctioned the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme (UFRMP) Phase-2, covering 11 flood-prone cities — Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kanpur, Patna, Raipur, Trivandrum, Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Lucknow.

Total outlay: ₹2444.42 crore

Funding pattern: 90% Central share and 10% State share under NDMF guidelines.

The programme combines structural measures (stormwater management, flood walls, soil stabilisation, water body interlinking) with non-structural measures such as flood early warning systems, data acquisition, and community capacity building.

In addition, Guwahati city has been earmarked for a special flood mitigation project worth ₹200 crore, of which ₹180 crore will be provided by the Centre.

Previous Metro City Flood Management

Earlier, the Centre had approved Urban Flood Risk Management programmes worth ₹3075.65 crore for seven metro cities: Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune.

Recovery & Reconstruction Support

The HLC has also approved recovery and reconstruction assistance for flood and landslide-affected states:

Assam: ₹1270.78 crore (flood/landslide damage of 2022)

Kerala: ₹260.56 crore (Wayanad landslide of 2024)

These funds will help restore infrastructure, housing, and public services in affected regions.

Previously, the Central Government had cleared post-disaster recovery packages for:

Uttarakhand: ₹1658.17 crore (Joshimath land subsidence)

Sikkim: ₹555.27 crore (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood, 2023)

Himachal Pradesh: ₹2006.40 crore (floods, landslides, cloudbursts in 2023)

Disaster Mitigation Across Hazards

The Centre has already committed large sums for risk reduction across multiple hazards:

Landslides: ₹1000 crore

Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF): ₹150 crore

Forest Fires: ₹818.92 crore

Lightning Mitigation: ₹186.78 crore

Drought Resilience: ₹2022.16 crore

Broader Funding Landscape

For FY 2025–26, the Centre has released:

₹13,578.80 crore to 27 states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) .

₹2024.04 crore to 12 states under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) .

₹4412.50 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 states.

₹372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to nine states.

Additionally, Shri Amit Shah approved an advance release of ₹24.40 crore as the second installment of the Central SDRF share to Sikkim for 2025–26.

Building a Disaster-Resilient India

The approvals by the High-Level Committee reflect a multi-layered strategy — combining mitigation, preparedness, recovery, and reconstruction — to reduce disaster risks across India. By focusing on wetlands, urban flood management, and region-specific reconstruction, the government aims to strengthen both ecosystem-based resilience and infrastructure-based safety.

As Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly emphasised, these initiatives are critical to creating a “disaster-proof India” that can withstand the challenges of climate change, extreme weather events, and natural hazards, while safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and economic growth.