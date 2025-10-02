Aligarh Shooting: Contract Killing Behind Business Tycoon Murder
A contract killing orchestrated by high-profile conspirators unravels in Aligarh. Police arrested Mohammad Fazal for the murder of businessman Abhishek Gupta, allegedly executed under the direction of Pooja Shakun Pandey and Ashok Pandey. Investigations revealed a monetary dispute as the motive behind this sensational crime.
In a dramatic turn of events, the police in Aligarh have apprehended Mohammad Fazal, the alleged shooter involved in the murder of businessman Abhishek Gupta. The shooting occurred at a bustling temple crossing in Aligarh on September 26.
Fazal reportedly admitted to perpetrating the murder as part of a 'supari' or contract killing devised by key conspirators, Pooja Shakun Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey. Gupta's father had previously accused the Pandeys of engaging in a monetary conflict with his son.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Kumar, confirmed the breakthrough which came after extensive analysis of CCTV footage and testimonies from witnesses along the crime route. As the investigation unfolds, while Ashok Pandey remains in custody, efforts continue to locate Pooja Pandey and Fazal's accomplice, Asif.
