Aligarh Shooting: Contract Killing Behind Business Tycoon Murder

In a dramatic turn of events, the police in Aligarh have apprehended Mohammad Fazal, the alleged shooter involved in the murder of businessman Abhishek Gupta. The shooting occurred at a bustling temple crossing in Aligarh on September 26.

Fazal reportedly admitted to perpetrating the murder as part of a 'supari' or contract killing devised by key conspirators, Pooja Shakun Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey. Gupta's father had previously accused the Pandeys of engaging in a monetary conflict with his son.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Kumar, confirmed the breakthrough which came after extensive analysis of CCTV footage and testimonies from witnesses along the crime route. As the investigation unfolds, while Ashok Pandey remains in custody, efforts continue to locate Pooja Pandey and Fazal's accomplice, Asif.