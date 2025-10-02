Uttar Pradesh Achieves Remarkable Drop in Crime Rate in 2023
Uttar Pradesh recorded a significantly lower crime rate than the national average in 2023, due to effective policing strategies and zero-tolerance policies. The state ranked low among various crime categories, benefiting from reforms like data analytics and rapid response systems, improving public safety and reducing crimes against vulnerable groups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-10-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 01:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh has achieved a remarkable reduction in its crime rate, considerably lower than the national average, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
The state's proactive policing strategies and strict enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy against criminals have played a crucial role in this achievement.
Data-driven reforms and enhanced surveillance mechanisms, such as the UP-112 response system, have strengthened public safety, particularly for vulnerable groups.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty
Economic Clouds Amidst Government Shutdown: Navigating Data Deserts and Policy Dilemmas
DAHD Hosts Zonal Training on e-LISS App to Boost Livestock Data Accuracy
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data