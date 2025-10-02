Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Achieves Remarkable Drop in Crime Rate in 2023

Uttar Pradesh recorded a significantly lower crime rate than the national average in 2023, due to effective policing strategies and zero-tolerance policies. The state ranked low among various crime categories, benefiting from reforms like data analytics and rapid response systems, improving public safety and reducing crimes against vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-10-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 01:11 IST
Uttar Pradesh has achieved a remarkable reduction in its crime rate, considerably lower than the national average, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The state's proactive policing strategies and strict enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy against criminals have played a crucial role in this achievement.

Data-driven reforms and enhanced surveillance mechanisms, such as the UP-112 response system, have strengthened public safety, particularly for vulnerable groups.

