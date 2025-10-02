Left Menu

Italian Unions Rally in Solidarity for Gaza Flotilla

Italian unions have initiated a general strike supporting the Global Sumud Flotilla, a convoy of civilian ships aiming to deliver aid to Gaza despite Israel's blockade. Protests erupted across Italy, and demonstrators disrupted railway operations in Naples. The unions stress the seriousness of the situation involving Italian participants.

In an escalating show of support, Italian unions have called for a general strike on Friday, aligned with the international aid effort of the Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza. The development follows tensions that flared across cities, prompted by reports of military interception of the ships.

Protesters in Naples halted train services by storming the main station, while security forces were deployed around Rome's Termini station amidst growing unrest. The flotilla, comprising over 40 civilian vessels laden with essentials, intends to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza, a maneuver fraught with diplomatic and safety concerns.

Despite prior warnings from Israel, the flotilla persists in its mission, a stance bolstered by Italian participation. Italian unions, echoing concerns over the aggressive handling of ships with Italian citizens, have urged for a united stand. The Unione Sindacale di Base announced further disruptions in Genoa, targeting the port in continued defiance.

