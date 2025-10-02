Gaza Aid Flotilla Intercepted: Passengers Redirected to Israeli Port

In a recent development, the Israeli foreign ministry has confirmed that a number of vessels from the Gaza aid flotilla have been intercepted and their passengers are now being transferred to an Israeli port.

Notably among the passengers is renowned Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. According to a statement released on Wednesday, Thunberg and her companions are 'safe and healthy.'

A video posted on the ministry's platform, X, depicted an encounter between Thunberg alongside several masked and armed Israeli military personnel, further verifying their status.