Gaza Aid Flotilla Intercepted: Passengers Redirected to Israeli Port
The Israeli foreign ministry reported that several vessels from the Gaza aid flotilla were halted and redirected to an Israeli port. Among the passengers is Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who is confirmed to be 'safe and healthy,' as seen in a video post by the ministry on platform X.
In a recent development, the Israeli foreign ministry has confirmed that a number of vessels from the Gaza aid flotilla have been intercepted and their passengers are now being transferred to an Israeli port.
Notably among the passengers is renowned Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. According to a statement released on Wednesday, Thunberg and her companions are 'safe and healthy.'
A video posted on the ministry's platform, X, depicted an encounter between Thunberg alongside several masked and armed Israeli military personnel, further verifying their status.
