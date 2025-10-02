Left Menu

FBI Severs Ties with ADL Amid Controversy Over Extremist Glossary

The FBI has ended its association with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) following criticism over the inclusion of Charlie Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, in an ADL glossary of extremist groups. The decision comes amid debates over the nature of antisemitism and political bias.

Updated: 02-10-2025 04:54 IST
FBI Severs Ties with ADL Amid Controversy Over Extremist Glossary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the FBI has severed its longstanding relationship with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization known for its vigilance against antisemitism and hate-based extremism. This decision followed the ADL's controversial categorization of Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA as an extremist group.

The backlash began after conservative voices, including business magnate Elon Musk, criticized the ADL for listing Kirk's group in its 'Glossary of Extremism and Hate.' The ADL, taking stock of the criticism, removed the glossary from its website, affirming its enduring commitment to collaborate with law enforcement in combatting hate.

This development underscores ongoing tensions in political and social discourse, particularly surrounding the legacy and perception of Kirk. Civil rights advocates have condemned his rhetoric, while supporters laud him as a stalwart defender of conservative principles and free debate.

