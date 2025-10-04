Left Menu

Delhi Police seize 150 kg illegal firecrackers, 1 held

The storage of such a huge quantity in a densely populated locality posed a serious threat to residents and their property, a senior police officer added.A raid at her house led to the recovery of 150 kg of firecrackers. All recovered firecrackers have been seized.Further investigation is underway, police added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 16:58 IST
The Delhi Police has recovered 150 kilograms of illegal firecrackers and arrested a woman in northwest Delhi ahead of Diwali, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vini Chopra, a resident of Shakurpur, was arrested following a tip-off regarding the sale and storage of illegal firecrackers, he said.

''Chopra had been selling firecrackers discreetly to clients and stored a large quantity at her residence in violation of the law. The storage of such a huge quantity in a densely populated locality posed a serious threat to residents and their property,'' a senior police officer added.

A raid at her house led to the recovery of 150 kg of firecrackers. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Explosives Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Subhash Place police station. All recovered firecrackers have been seized.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

