PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:22 IST
Telangana issues 'public alert' on Coldrif syrup after child deaths in MP, Rajasthan
The Telangana Drugs Control Administration on Saturday issued a 'public alert - stop use notice' for Coldrif cough syrup, following the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to its consumption.

The Drugs Control Administration has been ''alerted'' to reports of the tragic deaths of children in MP and Rajasthan, it said in a release.

''Stop Use Notice Regarding Coldrif Syrup (Batch No. SR-13)'', it said.

The release added that the product batch has been allegedly adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance, and accordingly, a 'Public Alert and Stop Use Notice' is issued.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday banned the sale of Coldrif syrup following the death of nine children due to suspected kidney infection in Chhindwara district since September 7.

