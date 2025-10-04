Kamal Nath Demands Justice for Tragedy-Stricken Families in Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Nath, a prominent Congress leader, has called on the Madhya Pradesh government to offer Rs 50 lakh as compensation to families in Chhindwara affected by the death of their children due to adulterated cough syrup.

Nath criticized the current administration for sanctioning only Rs 4 lakh per family and emphasized the need for comprehensive coverage of medical expenses for affected families, drawing attention to the ongoing plight of those paying out of pocket.

Furthermore, Nath demanded a rigorous crackdown on spurious medications across the state to prevent future tragedies, citing failures in law enforcement and administrative oversight.

