Kamal Nath Demands Justice for Tragedy-Stricken Families in Madhya Pradesh
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath urged the Madhya Pradesh government to increase compensation to Rs 50 lakh for families affected by the Chhindwara tragedy, where children died from adulterated cough syrup. Nath criticized the government's response and called for stringent measures against counterfeit medicines in the state.
Kamal Nath, a prominent Congress leader, has called on the Madhya Pradesh government to offer Rs 50 lakh as compensation to families in Chhindwara affected by the death of their children due to adulterated cough syrup.
Nath criticized the current administration for sanctioning only Rs 4 lakh per family and emphasized the need for comprehensive coverage of medical expenses for affected families, drawing attention to the ongoing plight of those paying out of pocket.
Furthermore, Nath demanded a rigorous crackdown on spurious medications across the state to prevent future tragedies, citing failures in law enforcement and administrative oversight.
