Left Menu

Kamal Nath Demands Justice for Tragedy-Stricken Families in Madhya Pradesh

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath urged the Madhya Pradesh government to increase compensation to Rs 50 lakh for families affected by the Chhindwara tragedy, where children died from adulterated cough syrup. Nath criticized the government's response and called for stringent measures against counterfeit medicines in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:41 IST
Kamal Nath Demands Justice for Tragedy-Stricken Families in Madhya Pradesh
Kamal Nath
  • Country:
  • India

Kamal Nath, a prominent Congress leader, has called on the Madhya Pradesh government to offer Rs 50 lakh as compensation to families in Chhindwara affected by the death of their children due to adulterated cough syrup.

Nath criticized the current administration for sanctioning only Rs 4 lakh per family and emphasized the need for comprehensive coverage of medical expenses for affected families, drawing attention to the ongoing plight of those paying out of pocket.

Furthermore, Nath demanded a rigorous crackdown on spurious medications across the state to prevent future tragedies, citing failures in law enforcement and administrative oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
2
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia
3
KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

KCOCA Invoked in Brutal Murder: The Hunt for Justice

 India
4
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025