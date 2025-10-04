Rome Rallies: Protests Erupt Over Gaza Blockade

In Rome, thousands gathered for a fourth day of protests following Israel's interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla and the detention of its activists. Demonstrators, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting 'Free Palestine,' marched past iconic landmarks like the Colosseum. Their aim was to mobilize a million supporters.

The protest remained peaceful under the sun, drawing a diverse crowd of students, children, and the elderly. However, tensions escalated slightly when a small group confronted police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons. Several protesters were detained during this isolated incident.

Criticism from Italy's right-wing government has emerged, particularly after graffiti appeared on a statue of Pope John Paul II, a revered peace figure. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the act, accusing protesters of ideological blindness contradictory to their peace claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)