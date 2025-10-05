Clash in London: Protests Against Pro-Palestinian Group Ban Heat Up
London witnessed hundreds of arrests during a demonstration supporting a banned pro-Palestinian group, despite recent violence in Manchester. Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged calm, emphasizing the need for unity. The protest, part of a series defying the ban, challenged the proscription of the non-violent group, Palestine Action.
In the heart of London, a protest supporting the banned pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action led to hundreds of arrests. The demonstration went ahead despite pleas for cancellation, following a deadly attack in Manchester.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for calm, emphasizing the importance of respecting the grief of British Jews amid the tensions. Protesters voiced their disapproval of the arrests, citing their right to peaceful protest.
Organizers contend that the ban on Palestine Action, deemed non-violent, is unjust. The ongoing series of protests challenges the current anti-terrorism laws, drawing significant public and political attention.
