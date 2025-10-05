Left Menu

Exotic Wildlife Seized at Mumbai Airport: A Smuggling Saga

Mumbai Customs seized 36 exotic animals from a Bangkok passenger at the airport. The animals, including squirrel monkeys and iguanas, were handed to RAWW for care. Sadly, three animals perished. Authorities plan to deport the smuggled animals back to their origin under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:05 IST
Exotic Wildlife Seized at Mumbai Airport: A Smuggling Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Customs officials seized 36 exotic animals from a passenger arriving from Bangkok at the international airport on Sunday. The operation led to the discovery of creatures such as squirrel monkeys, raccoons, and iguanas, hidden in the traveler's luggage.

The animals, which were in poor condition due to inadequate conditions, have been entrusted to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW). Disturbingly, three of the animals died, highlighting the severe consequences of illegal wildlife smuggling.

To combat such smuggling activities, the authorities have decided to deport the animals back to their origin, following the regulations of the Wildlife Protection Act. The incident underscores the persistent challenge of wildlife trafficking at international borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025