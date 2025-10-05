Exotic Wildlife Seized at Mumbai Airport: A Smuggling Saga

Mumbai Customs officials seized 36 exotic animals from a passenger arriving from Bangkok at the international airport on Sunday. The operation led to the discovery of creatures such as squirrel monkeys, raccoons, and iguanas, hidden in the traveler's luggage.

The animals, which were in poor condition due to inadequate conditions, have been entrusted to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW). Disturbingly, three of the animals died, highlighting the severe consequences of illegal wildlife smuggling.

To combat such smuggling activities, the authorities have decided to deport the animals back to their origin, following the regulations of the Wildlife Protection Act. The incident underscores the persistent challenge of wildlife trafficking at international borders.

