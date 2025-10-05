Left Menu

Key Kapil Sangwan Gang Member Captured in Jhajjar Murder Case

The Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended Harish Saini, part of the Kapil Sangwan gang, for his role in a murder in Haryana's Jhajjar. Saini allegedly provided logistic support in the crime and was caught with a firearm. He has a history of criminal activities in the Delhi-NCR region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:29 IST
The Delhi Police's Special Cell has successfully apprehended Harish Saini, a known affiliate of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang. He was involved in the murder of Sandeep, also known as Bablu, in Haryana's Jhajjar district, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Aalap Patel.

Harish Saini, aged 35 and residing in Delhi's Nihal Vihar, was wanted for allegedly providing logistic support for the murder on July 17 in Ladpur. He was caught with a pistol and live cartridges during a raid conducted based on specific intelligence.

Saini's criminal background is not new to the authorities, with past charges of robbery, assault, and arms offences. His involvement with the Kapil Sangwan gang reportedly began during his brother's incarceration in Tihar Jail, according to local police statements.

