Farmers Unite: Maharashtra's Call for Relief Amidst Drought Crisis

Farmers across Maharashtra are set to stage protests on October 10, calling for immediate government intervention following extensive crop and property damage caused by unseasonal rain and flooding, according to the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

The decision to mobilize was reached during a meeting with leaders from the AIKS, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and the All India Farm Workers Union. Key demands include Rs 50,000 per acre in crop loss compensation, Rs 30,000 for labor losses, and comprehensive loan waivers for both farmers and laborers.

The call for protest highlights mounting frustrations within rural communities, particularly after numerous farmer suicides and widespread homelessness due to the weather conditions. While eight districts in Marathwada have been most affected, there is a growing sentiment that government relief efforts have fallen short.

(With inputs from agencies.)