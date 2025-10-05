Farmers Unite: Maharashtra's Call for Relief Amidst Drought Crisis
Protests will occur in Maharashtra on October 10 to demand relief for farmers hit by recent heavy rains and floods. The demands include crop loss compensation, labor loss compensation, and loan waivers. Rising farmer suicides and inadequate government response have fueled growing discontent among affected communities.
- Country:
- India
Farmers across Maharashtra are set to stage protests on October 10, calling for immediate government intervention following extensive crop and property damage caused by unseasonal rain and flooding, according to the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).
The decision to mobilize was reached during a meeting with leaders from the AIKS, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and the All India Farm Workers Union. Key demands include Rs 50,000 per acre in crop loss compensation, Rs 30,000 for labor losses, and comprehensive loan waivers for both farmers and laborers.
The call for protest highlights mounting frustrations within rural communities, particularly after numerous farmer suicides and widespread homelessness due to the weather conditions. While eight districts in Marathwada have been most affected, there is a growing sentiment that government relief efforts have fallen short.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- farmers
- protests
- relief
- heavy rains
- floods
- crop loss
- compensation
- AIKS
- Marathwada
ALSO READ
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family
Modi govt will render all possible assistance to Maharashtra farmers affected by heavy rains: Amit Shah in Ahilyanagar district.
Monsoon Fury: Landslides and Floods Ravage Nepal and India
Nepal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides and Floods Claim 22 Lives
Devastation in Darjeeling: Heavy Rains Cause Fatal Landslides