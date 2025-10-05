Left Menu

Commonwealth Conference: Bridging Democracies Through Technology

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a 35-member delegation to the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados, focusing on global partnerships and digital democracy. The delegation will participate in workshops and meetings to enhance parliamentary cooperation across Commonwealth countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to spearhead a 35-member delegation of India's presiding officers at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados. The conference, scheduled from October 5-12, will concentrate on themes of global partnership and digital democracy.

During the conference, Birla will address the General Assembly on 'The Commonwealth - A Global Partner' and chair a workshop focused on leveraging technology to enhance democracy and address the digital divide. Furthermore, bilateral meetings with counterparts from other Commonwealth nations will be held to explore mutual interests and strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

Additionally, BJP leader D Purandeswari will be participating in the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Steering Committee meeting. Various thematic workshops, such as financial transparency and gender-sensitive parliaments, will also see active involvement from the Indian delegation, reinforcing India's commitment to democratic governance and collaboration in the Commonwealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

