Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: US Strike Criticized by Russia

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the U.S. strike on a vessel near Venezuela, allegedly carrying illegal drugs. In discussions with Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil, Lavrov expressed concerns about U.S. actions escalating tensions in the Caribbean, after four deaths resulted from the October 3 strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:39 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: US Strike Criticized by Russia
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has issued a strong rebuke against a recent U.S. military action. The strike targeted a vessel near Venezuela, accused of trafficking substantial amounts of narcotics aimed at U.S. shores.

During a phone call with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, Lavrov expressed Moscow's grave concerns over Washington's escalating maneuvers in the Caribbean region. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in an official statement, warned of the potential for far-reaching consequences due to these actions.

The controversial strike, which took place on October 3, resulted in the loss of four lives. The U.S. justified the action by attributing the operation to drug interdiction efforts aimed at halting narcotics smuggling into the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025