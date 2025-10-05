Diplomatic Tensions Rise: US Strike Criticized by Russia

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has issued a strong rebuke against a recent U.S. military action. The strike targeted a vessel near Venezuela, accused of trafficking substantial amounts of narcotics aimed at U.S. shores.

During a phone call with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, Lavrov expressed Moscow's grave concerns over Washington's escalating maneuvers in the Caribbean region. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in an official statement, warned of the potential for far-reaching consequences due to these actions.

The controversial strike, which took place on October 3, resulted in the loss of four lives. The U.S. justified the action by attributing the operation to drug interdiction efforts aimed at halting narcotics smuggling into the United States.

