Dog Handling Lapses Spark Concerns at JLN Stadium

Lapses in managing community dogs by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have allegedly resulted in two dog-bite incidents at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The People for Animals (PFA) organization has raised concerns about this issue, following a fact-finding visit to the stadium involving affected individuals and authorities.

Two coaches from Kenya and Japan reported incidents during the World Para Athletics Championship, both emerging unharmed. The PFA noted that the MCD began removing dogs from the site ahead of the event, deviating from established protocols.

According to PFA, removing the familiar, sterilized dogs created a vacuum filled by new, anxious dogs. They identified the dog involved, emphasizing the necessity for better coordination and adherence to Supreme Court guidelines on sterilized dogs. No response has been received from the MCD yet.

