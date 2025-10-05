BeMC Mandates Helmets to Ensure Road Safety

The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) in Odisha has introduced a new mandate requiring all employees arriving at the office on two-wheelers to wear helmets. The directive, announced by Commissioner Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshir, is part of a broader effort to improve safety on city roads.

With around 1,000 employees visiting the BeMC premises daily, the measure is being seen as a vital step in promoting responsible commuting. Those who disregard the new rule will face action as per the official order.

BeMC Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei said the decision underscores a commitment to enhancing road safety, marking it as a significant move for the city's safety regulations.

