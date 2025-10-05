Left Menu

BeMC Mandates Helmets to Ensure Road Safety

The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) in Odisha has implemented a mandatory helmet rule for all employees commuting to work on two-wheelers. This initiative, issued by BeMC Commissioner Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshir, aims to enhance road safety. Non-compliance will result in action against the employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:30 IST
BeMC Mandates Helmets to Ensure Road Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) in Odisha has introduced a new mandate requiring all employees arriving at the office on two-wheelers to wear helmets. The directive, announced by Commissioner Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshir, is part of a broader effort to improve safety on city roads.

With around 1,000 employees visiting the BeMC premises daily, the measure is being seen as a vital step in promoting responsible commuting. Those who disregard the new rule will face action as per the official order.

BeMC Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei said the decision underscores a commitment to enhancing road safety, marking it as a significant move for the city's safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025