Vigilante Justice: Shocking Tale of Alleged Theft Attempt Gone Wrong

A 22-year-old man became the victim of vigilante justice in Medak district, Telangana, after allegedly attempting to steal a two-wheeler. According to police, villagers set him ablaze on the night of October 3-4, using petrol found in his pocket.

The incident unfolded in Vadiyaram village when the man and an accomplice were suspected of theft. Villagers allegedly caught and beat them before tying one to an electric pole and setting him on fire.

Police have arrested three villagers in connection with the assault, while the investigation continues to identify others involved. The victim, who sustained critical injuries, is now receiving treatment in a Hyderabad hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)