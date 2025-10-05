Arrest Following Kidnapping and Assault Allegation

A 21-year-old man was apprehended on Sunday in connection with the abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl, as confirmed by local law enforcement. The girl was reportedly taken while leaving her home.

The victim, a Class 11 student, was abducted by Dharmendra Kumar Rajbhar in late September. Authorities registered a kidnapping case based on the father's complaint on October 2.

Following her rescue, the girl's statement led to the inclusion of charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh noted that the suspect was arrested and subsequently jailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)