Roland Lescure Takes Helm: New Faces in French Finance

Roland Lescure, a trusted confidant of President Emmanuel Macron with previous leftist affiliations, has been appointed as France's finance minister. This announcement comes as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu leads a revamped government.

Bruno Le Maire, the former finance minister, will now serve as the defense minister. These decisions were confirmed by an official statement from the Elysee palace.

Several crucial figures have retained their portfolios, including Jean-Noel Barrot at the foreign ministry, Bruno Retailleau at the interior ministry, and Gerald Darmanin at the justice ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)