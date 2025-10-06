Tragic Incident in Texas: Mother Faces Murder Charges

A Texas mother is under arrest after allegedly shooting her four children, resulting in two fatalities and injuries to the other two, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The 31-year-old mother faces two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman announced during a press briefing that she is being held on a $14 million bond.

The tragic incident occurred Saturday in Angleton, Texas, where a 13-year-old and 4-year-old were tragically killed inside a vehicle, while an 8-year-old and 9-year-old are currently stable after being airlifted to a Houston hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)