Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Texas: Mother Faces Murder Charges

A Texas mother is accused of fatally shooting two of her children and wounding two others. She faces murder charges and has a $14 million bond. The incident occurred in Angleton, Texas, located south of Houston. The children are currently in stable condition at a Houston hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Angleton | Updated: 06-10-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 03:44 IST
Tragic Incident in Texas: Mother Faces Murder Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Texas mother is under arrest after allegedly shooting her four children, resulting in two fatalities and injuries to the other two, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The 31-year-old mother faces two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman announced during a press briefing that she is being held on a $14 million bond.

The tragic incident occurred Saturday in Angleton, Texas, where a 13-year-old and 4-year-old were tragically killed inside a vehicle, while an 8-year-old and 9-year-old are currently stable after being airlifted to a Houston hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
2
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global
3
Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

 India
4
Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025