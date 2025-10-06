Sanae Takaichi's LDP Victory Sends Yen Tumbling

The yen saw its largest drop against the U.S. dollar in five months on Monday following Sanae Takaichi's victory in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election over the weekend. This development sets Japan on a path of expansionary fiscal policy, complicating the tasks for the Bank of Japan.

The yen fell to 149.73 against the dollar, wiping out the previous week's gains as Asia's markets reopened. Takaichi, a former minister with an expansionist economic plan, now seems poised to become Japan's first female prime minister, reducing market expectations of interest rate hikes by the central bank.

With many Asian markets closed for holidays, the dollar index registered at 98.073. Meanwhile, the probability of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut seems high, aligning with the ongoing fiscal uncertainty following Takaichi's win. The global currency markets continue to react to these dynamic geopolitical scenarios.