Trump's National Guard Deployment to Portland Faces Legal Battle

In a move that has sparked serious legal and political confrontation, U.S. President Donald Trump is redirecting 200 California National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon. The Pentagon confirmed the deployment on Sunday, even as California and Oregon file lawsuits to stop the relocation.

A federal judge issued an injunction late Saturday, temporarily blocking the deployment of 200 Oregon National Guard troops. The court cited a lack of evidence justifying the necessity for such military intervention in response to ongoing protests.

Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the deployment as an attack on the rule of law. Despite the legal challenges, National Guard troops from California are already en route, with the Trump administration continuing its controversial use of military resources for domestic issues.

