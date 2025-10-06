Left Menu

Trump's National Guard Deployment to Portland Faces Legal Battle

U.S. President Trump is redirecting California National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, sparking lawsuits from both states. A federal judge blocked 200 Oregon troops' deployment, citing Trump's exaggerated claims of protest threats. Despite legal pushback, troop movements continue under federal command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 06:28 IST
Trump's National Guard Deployment to Portland Faces Legal Battle

In a move that has sparked serious legal and political confrontation, U.S. President Donald Trump is redirecting 200 California National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon. The Pentagon confirmed the deployment on Sunday, even as California and Oregon file lawsuits to stop the relocation.

A federal judge issued an injunction late Saturday, temporarily blocking the deployment of 200 Oregon National Guard troops. The court cited a lack of evidence justifying the necessity for such military intervention in response to ongoing protests.

Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the deployment as an attack on the rule of law. Despite the legal challenges, National Guard troops from California are already en route, with the Trump administration continuing its controversial use of military resources for domestic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global
2
Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

 India
3
Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

 Global
4
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025