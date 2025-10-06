Vatican Denounces Gaza Conflict as an 'Ongoing Massacre'

The Vatican has strongly condemned Israel's military campaign in Gaza, describing it as an 'ongoing massacre.' Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomat, spoke on the matter, marking one of the firmest criticisms from the Catholic Church amid the conflict with Hamas.

Commemorating the second anniversary of a significant Hamas attack on Israeli communities, Parolin denounced those acts as 'inhuman and indefensible,' urging the militant group to release remaining hostages. He highlighted the necessity for any defense to adhere to the principle of proportionality.

Parolin criticized the Israeli military's approach, which he claims targets a mainly defenseless population amidst devastated infrastructure. He chastised the international community's inability to intervene effectively and questioned the legitimacy of arms supplies to the region. Pope Leo, elected in May, has increased the Vatican's vocal opposition to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)