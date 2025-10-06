Judicial Decorum Breach: Shoe Attack Sparks Outrage

A shocking breach of judicial decorum occurred when a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during a court session on Monday, prompting condemnation from Left parties.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly criticized the act, attributing it to the divisive ideologies promoted by the Hindutva forces and demanded prompt action against the perpetrator.

Calling it a direct assault on the judiciary, critics emphasized the need to combat communal and casteist hate and safeguard freedom of expression while addressing the dangerous rhetoric fostered by the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)