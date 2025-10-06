Left Menu

Judicial Decorum Breach: Shoe Attack Sparks Outrage

The Left parties condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai after a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at him during a court session. They criticized the ruling party for fostering a divisive ideology and demanded immediate action against the advocate responsible for the shocking incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:35 IST
  • India

A shocking breach of judicial decorum occurred when a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during a court session on Monday, prompting condemnation from Left parties.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly criticized the act, attributing it to the divisive ideologies promoted by the Hindutva forces and demanded prompt action against the perpetrator.

Calling it a direct assault on the judiciary, critics emphasized the need to combat communal and casteist hate and safeguard freedom of expression while addressing the dangerous rhetoric fostered by the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

