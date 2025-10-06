Left Menu

Supreme Court: Suspicion Cannot Replace Proof in Landmark Acquittal

In a pivotal decision, the Supreme Court acquitted three individuals accused of murdering a 10-year-old boy in 2007, citing the inadequacy of evidence and flaws in prosecution. The court emphasized that suspicion cannot replace proof, stressing the significance of scientific tests and rigorous scrutiny in cases reliant on circumstantial evidence.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:43 IST
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has acquitted three individuals previously convicted of murdering a 10-year-old boy in 2007, highlighting the critical difference between suspicion and proof. The bench, led by Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma, underscored that evidence presented had 'substantial gaps' and failed to conclusively establish guilt.

The apex court's decision overturned the Uttarakhand High Court's 2017 verdict, which had upheld a life sentence for the three accused. The ruling reiterated the importance of evidence over conjecture, stating that scientific tests should not be disregarded in favor of doubtful testimony.

The case, deeply rooted in circumstantial evidence, attracted scrutiny for omitting key details, such as the names of two appellants in the FIR. The Supreme Court criticized the previous court judgments for overlooking these omissions and stressed that circumstantial evidence requires rigorous examination to uphold convictions.

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

