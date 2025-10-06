Left Menu

High Court Case: An Indian Citizen's Plea for Spousal Reunion

The Delhi High Court is addressing a plea by a Pakistani woman seeking entry into India to join her Indian husband. After a terrorist attack in Pahalgam led the government to cancel all visas, the woman seeks a long-term visa to maintain her family life in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:19 IST
High Court Case: An Indian Citizen's Plea for Spousal Reunion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken up the case of a Pakistani woman who is appealing for entry into India to be with her husband, an Indian national. Justice Sachin Datta has asked the Center to respond to the plea, spearheaded by the woman's legal representatives, by November 12.

The plea challenges the central government's decision to revoke visas for Pakistani citizens following a terror attack in Pahalgam. The woman, who originally entered India on April 5, 2025, now faces the impact of the visa ban issued on April 25, just days after her arrival.

Lawyers for the couple argue that their families share a longstanding history of travel between the two countries. The case highlights tensions between cross-border familial relationships and national security policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
2
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
3
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
4
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025