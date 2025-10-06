High Court Case: An Indian Citizen's Plea for Spousal Reunion
The Delhi High Court is addressing a plea by a Pakistani woman seeking entry into India to join her Indian husband. After a terrorist attack in Pahalgam led the government to cancel all visas, the woman seeks a long-term visa to maintain her family life in India.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has taken up the case of a Pakistani woman who is appealing for entry into India to be with her husband, an Indian national. Justice Sachin Datta has asked the Center to respond to the plea, spearheaded by the woman's legal representatives, by November 12.
The plea challenges the central government's decision to revoke visas for Pakistani citizens following a terror attack in Pahalgam. The woman, who originally entered India on April 5, 2025, now faces the impact of the visa ban issued on April 25, just days after her arrival.
Lawyers for the couple argue that their families share a longstanding history of travel between the two countries. The case highlights tensions between cross-border familial relationships and national security policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
