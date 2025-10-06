Left Menu

Train Tragedy: The Chilling Account of a Commuter Witness

A witness recounts a harrowing July 2023 incident where an RPF constable allegedly shot dead four individuals aboard a Mumbai-bound train. The accused, Chetansinh Chaudhary, reportedly expressed unwellness before the tragic event. The court testimony unfolded gripping details of the crime and its traumatic aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing court testimony, a witness recounted the grim events on board a Mumbai-bound train in July 2023, where four individuals, including a senior colleague, were reportedly shot dead by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable.

The accused, Chetansinh Chaudhary, allegedly expressed feeling unwell prior to the shooting, but was instructed by his senior, the late Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, to remain on the train until reaching the next station.

The chilling account detailed the moment shots were fired and the immediate chaos that ensued, painting a vivid picture of the tragic incident that left a lasting impact on those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

