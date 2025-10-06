Indian Coast Guard Conducts NATPOLREX-X to Bolster Marine Pollution Response

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully conducted the 10th National Level Pollution Response Exercise (NATPOLREX-X) along with the 27th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP) & Preparedness Meeting from October 5–6, 2025, off the coast of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The biennial exercise is a cornerstone of India’s marine environmental protection framework, designed to test and strengthen the nation’s operational preparedness, coordination, and response capabilities to oil spill incidents in line with the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP).

The large-scale exercise witnessed participation from over 105 national delegates and 40 foreign observers from 32 countries, highlighting India’s growing leadership in maritime environmental protection and regional cooperation.

Strengthening Marine Environmental Preparedness

The NATPOLREX series, conducted under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence, is aimed at ensuring inter-agency coordination and readiness for handling potential marine pollution incidents along India’s vast coastline. The ICG, as the Central Coordinating Authority for oil spill response since 1986, leads these exercises to validate national-level contingency mechanisms, resource mobilization, and the integration of pollution response systems across agencies.

Director General (DG) Paramesh Sivamani, Chairperson of the NOSDCP and head of the ICG, supervised the operations and reviewed the performance of participating units, emphasizing the need for operational synergy, rapid response, and technological innovation in pollution control.

“Marine pollution incidents demand a synchronized response involving multiple stakeholders—ports, oil terminals, state agencies, and industry. Exercises like NATPOLREX-X ensure our readiness to act swiftly and effectively to protect India’s marine environment,” DG Sivamani said.

First-Ever Shoreline Clean-Up Drill

One of the major highlights of NATPOLREX-X was the first-ever shoreline clean-up drill conducted at Marina Beach, Chennai—an initiative led by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the State Disaster Management Authority, Police, and other local agencies.

The shoreline exercise simulated a large-scale oil spill incident impacting the coast and demonstrated how local and national authorities could coordinate to contain, recover, and mitigate pollution in densely populated coastal areas. The event reinforced the need for community-level engagement, state preparedness, and local awareness in the national oil spill response mechanism.

Deployment of Advanced Assets and Technologies

During the live exercise off the Chennai coast, the ICG deployed a wide array of specialized assets, including:

Pollution Control Vessels (PCVs) equipped with containment and recovery systems

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) and Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for rapid response

Chetak and Dornier aircraft configured for aerial surveillance, dispersant spraying, and pollution assessment

These demonstrations validated the ICG’s multi-layered pollution response capability, showcasing seamless coordination between sea, air, and shore-based units.

Technical Sessions and Knowledge Exchange

The technical sessions of NATPOLREX-X featured expert presentations and panel discussions on emerging challenges in marine pollution management. Topics included:

Nurdle Spills and their Environmental Impact

Case Studies on Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS)

Post-Spill Environmental Impact Assessment and Monitoring

Shoreline Cleanup Operations following the MV MSC ELSA 3 Incident

These sessions facilitated dialogue among scientists, policymakers, environmental regulators, and operational experts, enhancing national capacity for data-driven decision-making, early detection, and post-spill recovery.

Inter-Agency and International Collaboration

The exercise saw participation from key stakeholders, including central ministries, state governments, major ports, oil handling terminals, and maritime organizations. Representatives from foreign maritime administrations and international environmental bodies were also present as observers, contributing to knowledge-sharing and fostering global partnerships.

The 27th NOSDCP meeting, held concurrently, provided a strategic platform for reviewing national oil spill contingency policies, enhancing mutual assistance protocols, and improving communication and logistics networks among partner agencies.

Advancing Self-Reliance in Maritime Environmental Protection

Aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the exercise showcased India’s growing self-reliance in maritime technology and indigenous pollution response systems. Several participating agencies deployed homegrown vessels, containment equipment, and surveillance systems, reflecting the success of the Make in India initiative in the maritime domain.

“India’s capability to design, manufacture, and deploy advanced pollution response platforms domestically is a testament to our industrial and scientific progress,” an ICG spokesperson noted.

Strategic Importance and Future Preparedness

With over 75% of India’s energy imports transported via sea routes, maintaining a robust oil spill response infrastructure is crucial for energy security, marine biodiversity conservation, and economic stability.

The National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP)—drafted by the ICG and approved in 1993—serves as the foundation for India’s oil spill preparedness. To operationalize the plan, the ICG manages four Pollution Response Centres (PRCs) located at Mumbai, Chennai, Port Blair, and Vadinar, strategically positioned to ensure rapid response across maritime zones.

The outcomes of NATPOLREX-X reaffirmed India’s commitment to protecting the marine ecosystem, enhancing inter-agency interoperability, and upholding international conventions on marine pollution control such as the MARPOL Convention.

Safeguarding Blue Economy and Sustainable Development

NATPOLREX-X underlines India’s holistic approach to securing its Blue Economy—where environmental stewardship, technological innovation, and economic growth converge. The ICG continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s maritime frontiers and ensuring sustainable use of ocean resources.

As global attention on marine conservation intensifies, India’s preparedness and leadership in pollution response reinforce its position as a responsible maritime power in the Indo-Pacific region.