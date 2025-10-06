Worldwide Political Engagements and Major Events Unveiled

The political calendars of nations across the globe are packed with significant events, visits, and commemorations stretching from October to December. Key figures on the move include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending a summit in Azerbaijan, and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's official trip to Australia and New Zealand.

Further engagements include British PM Keir Starmer's visit to India, alongside various EU council meetings addressing both economic and defense concerns. These events underscore the dynamic diplomatic interactions and strategic endeavors nations are pursuing on the international stage.

Other notable mentions feature global awareness days such as World Mental Health Day, World Sight Day, and International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, reflecting the ongoing commitment to social issues worldwide.

