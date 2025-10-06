Left Menu

Worldwide Political Engagements and Major Events Unveiled

The diary lists various global political events scheduled throughout October to December, including summits, official visits by national leaders, and international observances. It highlights notable visits from leaders like Turkish President Erdogan, Singapore's Prime Minister Wong, and UK Prime Minister Starmer, along with events such as EU council meetings and global commemorations.

Updated: 06-10-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:47 IST
Worldwide Political Engagements and Major Events Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The political calendars of nations across the globe are packed with significant events, visits, and commemorations stretching from October to December. Key figures on the move include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending a summit in Azerbaijan, and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's official trip to Australia and New Zealand.

Further engagements include British PM Keir Starmer's visit to India, alongside various EU council meetings addressing both economic and defense concerns. These events underscore the dynamic diplomatic interactions and strategic endeavors nations are pursuing on the international stage.

Other notable mentions feature global awareness days such as World Mental Health Day, World Sight Day, and International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, reflecting the ongoing commitment to social issues worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

