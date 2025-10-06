High-Stakes Talks in Egypt: A Glimmer of Hope for Gaza

Delegations from Israel and Hamas commenced indirect negotiations in Egypt on Monday, amid hopes from the U.S. that the discussions would lead to a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza. Contentious issues include demands for Israel's withdrawal from the enclave and the disarmament of Hamas.

The two parties have tentatively endorsed President Donald Trump's plan, which includes a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the flow of aid into Gaza. This initiative, the most promising to date, has garnered support from both Arab and Western nations, aiming for a swift resolution.

However, challenges persist as negotiators seek clarity on complex issues that have undermined previous peace efforts. Meanwhile, the bombing in Gaza has not completely stopped, raising questions about the feasibility of a quick resolution to the protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)