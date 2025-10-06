Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Election Dates Announcement Amid SC Petition

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has sharply criticized the Election Commission's recent decision, labeling it a 'contempt of the Supreme Court.' His remarks came in light of the commission announcing Bihar Assembly election dates amidst pending petitions.

The Supreme Court had scheduled a hearing on October 7 regarding challenges to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Despite this, election dates were set for November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14, announced Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Bhattacharya alleged electoral roll manipulations and expressed his determination to fight this issue through various platforms. He accused the ruling parties of 'note chori' and 'vote chori,' predicting public opposition to what he claims is an election-stealing attempt by the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)