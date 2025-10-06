Left Menu

Mizo National Front's Stand Against Forest Law Sparks Political Tensions

Mizo National Front (MNF) President Zoramthanga announced the party's commitment to regaining power in the 2028 elections to safeguard Mizoram and its people. He criticized the ruling Zoram People's Movement for endorsing the Forest Conservation Amendment Act, which threatens indigenous land rights, and vowed MNF’s opposition to the law.

Updated: 06-10-2025 20:55 IST
Mizo National Front (MNF) President Zoramthanga has declared his party's determination to retake control in the 2028 assembly elections to defend the interests of Mizoram and its indigenous residents. Speaking at the MNF office, he sharply criticized the Zoram People's Movement's decision to adopt the Forest Conservation Amendment Act (FCAA) 2023.

The former chief minister expressed strong opposition against the law, which he claims compromises the land rights of indigenous people by allowing strategic projects along international borders without requiring forest clearance. The Mizoram Assembly's resolution to adopt the FCAA during its last session has intensified political tensions in the region.

Zoramthanga argued that the legislation violates Article 371G of the Indian Constitution, emphasizing that it should not apply to Mizoram without the Assembly's endorsement. The move has sparked widespread protest from opposition parties and local organizations, highlighting a broader statewide demand for its repeal.

