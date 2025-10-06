Election Commission Prepares for Nationwide Voter Roll Cleanup
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the preparation for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across all states. A final decision will be taken by the Election Commission soon. The aim is to identify and remove illegal foreign migrants, aligning with upcoming assembly elections in various states.
On Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar revealed that efforts are underway to initiate a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls nationwide. The Election Commission will soon finalize the rollout decision, aiming to streamline voter lists before key assembly elections.
At a press conference for the Bihar assembly polls, CEC Kumar discussed the EC's strategy for launching SIRs across states, having started the process in Bihar on June 24. The EC has instructed state poll officials to prepare voter lists by September 30, ensuring a complete cleanup of electoral rolls.
As part of the nationwide effort, several state chief electoral officers have already posted their revised voter lists online. These updates are crucial in the drive to eliminate illegal foreign migrants, particularly from Bangladesh and Myanmar, ahead of the 2026 elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
