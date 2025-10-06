Delhi High Court Calls for Transgender Reservation Policies in Public Employment

The Delhi High Court strongly criticized the government's failure to implement reservation policies for transgender individuals in public employment. This criticism follows a 2014 Supreme Court judgement mandating the integration of transgenders as a socially and educationally backward category.

The court expanded a petition into a Public Interest Litigation, pressing the Delhi Government to conform to these mandates. Ordered to make decisions within ten days, the government must provide the prescribed benefits to transgender individuals, including relaxation in age and qualification marks, as per a 2021 notification.

The bench's decision seeks to hold accountable both the Delhi Government and the Union of India, urging compliance with previous directives to ensure the welfare of transgender people.

(With inputs from agencies.)