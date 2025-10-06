Supreme Court Rejects Plea for Mandatory Video Recording Access

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition requesting the preservation and accessibility of video recordings for court proceedings, impacting lawyers and litigants seeking transparency. This decision arrived Monday, with Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan presiding.

The plea, advanced by advocate Mathews J Nedumpura and associates, was driven by the notable absence of a comprehensive framework to sustain recordings, a need further highlighted by the prevalence of virtual hearings nationwide.

The proposed mandate aimed to ensure all courts and tribunals in India would not only record but also maintain and grant access to these crucial proceedings, ensuring an unprecedented level of engagement for legal practitioners and related stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)