Unsung Heroes of Cleanliness: Andhra Pradesh's Path to Becoming a Zero-Waste State

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised sanitation workers, municipal staff, and officials for their unwavering commitment to keeping the state clean. He likened their dedication to that of soldiers fighting terrorism.

Speaking at the Swachh Andhra awards 2025, Naidu emphasized that sanitation workers are the true heroes, risking their health to ensure cleanliness and public health. He criticized the previous YSRCP government for inadequately using Swachh Bharat Mission funds, leading to uncollected waste.

Naidu outlined ambitious plans for Andhra Pradesh to achieve 'zero-waste state' status, including launching 100 Swachh Raths and initiatives like the Green Passport for students. He stressed that cleanliness and sustainability must be visible in all aspects of life across the state.

