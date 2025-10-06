Left Menu

Unsung Heroes of Cleanliness: Andhra Pradesh's Path to Becoming a Zero-Waste State

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu commended sanitation workers for their role in maintaining cleanliness. He highlighted their dedication at the Swachh Andhra awards, drawing comparisons to soldiers. Naidu announced plans for a zero-waste state and criticized the previous government's utilization of Swachh Bharat Mission funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised sanitation workers, municipal staff, and officials for their unwavering commitment to keeping the state clean. He likened their dedication to that of soldiers fighting terrorism.

Speaking at the Swachh Andhra awards 2025, Naidu emphasized that sanitation workers are the true heroes, risking their health to ensure cleanliness and public health. He criticized the previous YSRCP government for inadequately using Swachh Bharat Mission funds, leading to uncollected waste.

Naidu outlined ambitious plans for Andhra Pradesh to achieve 'zero-waste state' status, including launching 100 Swachh Raths and initiatives like the Green Passport for students. He stressed that cleanliness and sustainability must be visible in all aspects of life across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

